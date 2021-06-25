Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 528,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after buying an additional 143,736 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.23.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

