Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.19.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TSCO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.23.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
