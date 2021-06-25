Traders Buy High Volume of TPG RE Finance Trust Call Options (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,387 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,195% compared to the typical volume of 77 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.97. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 403.01, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.55%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

