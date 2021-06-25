Traders Buy Large Volume of Sierra Wireless Call Options (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,663 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,016% compared to the typical volume of 149 call options.

SWIR stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after acquiring an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,631 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 591,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.