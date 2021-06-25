Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,269% compared to the typical daily volume of 161 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

