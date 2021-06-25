Traders Purchase Large Volume of Progenity Call Options (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,803 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 314% compared to the typical volume of 677 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progenity by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progenity by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progenity stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79. Progenity has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. Research analysts predict that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PROG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progenity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

