TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

NYSE TAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.