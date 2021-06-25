Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Raised to GBX 2,050

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,745.97 ($22.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -172.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,856.51. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

