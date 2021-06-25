Treat DAO Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003060 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $779.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00099946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00164809 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,778.38 or 1.00560657 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

