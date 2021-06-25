Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.60. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

