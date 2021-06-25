Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.26 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 261.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.89.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $152,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $280,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,644,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS opened at $114.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.67. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

