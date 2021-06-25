Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.77 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securiti upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,489.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,401.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,021.00 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

