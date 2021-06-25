Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 55.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 57,472 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,194,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after buying an additional 1,059,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.10 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

