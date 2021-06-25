Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 12,155 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 312.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $32,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,216,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,726,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.74, a P/E/G ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.62.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

