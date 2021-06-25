Trexquant Investment LP Sells 111,970 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,970 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 154.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 83.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 307,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 264.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

AA opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

