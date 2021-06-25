Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Sells £112,700 in Stock

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) insider Mark Pickett sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £112,700 ($147,243.27).

On Thursday, April 1st, Mark Pickett sold 120,000 shares of Tribal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £124,800 ($163,052.00).

Tribal Group stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. Tribal Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.65. The company has a market cap of £208.80 million and a PE ratio of 32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

