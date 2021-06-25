Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.54.
Shares of Tricon Residential stock remained flat at $C$14.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$8.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$728,325.00. Insiders sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 over the last 90 days.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
