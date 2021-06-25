Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.54.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock remained flat at $C$14.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$8.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$728,325.00. Insiders sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 over the last 90 days.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

