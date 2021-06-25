Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.
TCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.
TSE TCN traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$14.24. The company had a trading volume of 692,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,178. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$8.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79.
In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 in the last 90 days.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.