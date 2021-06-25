Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TSE TCN traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$14.24. The company had a trading volume of 692,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,178. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$8.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 in the last 90 days.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.