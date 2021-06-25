Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 350,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,525. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

