Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.49

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:TIGT opened at GBX 76.70 ($1.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.04 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.28. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.75 ($1.02).
About Troy Income & Growth Trust
