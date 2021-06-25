Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSHA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.21.

TSHA stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

