TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez Sells 2,654 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tony Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $148,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

