Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 64.94 ($0.85). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 64.10 ($0.84), with a volume of 13,058,714 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLW. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £899.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.94.

In related news, insider Mitch Ingram purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £29,500 ($38,541.94). Also, insider Les Wood bought 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £456.30 ($596.16).

Tullow Oil Company Profile (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.