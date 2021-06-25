Tutor Perini Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 876 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 968% compared to the average daily volume of 82 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $725.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.41. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

