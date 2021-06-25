Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 233.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $386.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.42. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.56 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,523 shares of company stock worth $48,782,968. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

