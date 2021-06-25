Two Harbors Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,609 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 809% compared to the typical volume of 177 put options.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,310 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 521.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

