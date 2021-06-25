Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 4.8% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Tyler Technologies worth $644,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.27. 519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,951. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

