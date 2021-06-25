Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $25,200.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,498,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,868,167.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $28,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $31,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $35,600.00.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.29 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $222.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

