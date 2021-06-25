Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Hits $906,890.58

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $906,890.58 and approximately $449,787.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00139963 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000796 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

