UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $90.25 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

