UBS Group AG Sells 56,065 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Celsius worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $73.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 665.79 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

