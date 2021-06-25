UBS Group AG Sells 6,139 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of SailPoint Technologies worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 242,507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,038,000.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.09 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,750. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

