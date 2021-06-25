UBS Group Downgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $84.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

