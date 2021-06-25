Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Raised by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 243.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 52,672 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after purchasing an additional 154,464 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 27.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 23,666.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total value of $53,886,368.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,671,138.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 592,227 shares of company stock valued at $188,354,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $351.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

