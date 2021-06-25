UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.25 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UCG. UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.59 ($13.64).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

