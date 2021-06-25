Unifi Protocol DAO Price Hits $6.17 on Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $25.67 million and $5.55 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $6.17 or 0.00019210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00032528 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00196320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00035833 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

