UniLend (UFT) Price Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $18.63 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

