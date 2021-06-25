United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $29.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,600. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $408,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in United Natural Foods by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

