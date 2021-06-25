United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. 102,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $408,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

