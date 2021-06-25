United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.21% of United Parcel Service worth $306,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

UPS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,526. The stock has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

