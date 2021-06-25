United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $375.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $335.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

URI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.31.

NYSE URI opened at $316.80 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $139.10 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.93.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $8,544,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

