Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Unitil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $816.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Unitil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 54.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

