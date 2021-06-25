Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post sales of $244.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.00 million and the highest is $248.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,944,001.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 953,668 shares of company stock valued at $91,000,545.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $113.76. 4,660,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.07.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

