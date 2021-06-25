USDK Price Reaches $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and $172.42 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00098510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00159934 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,704.20 or 0.99684587 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

