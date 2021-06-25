V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Lowered by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,431. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

