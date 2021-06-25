Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Buys 13,265 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 2.0% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 100,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the period.

PHYS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,936. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

