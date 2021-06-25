Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Takes Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,606 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 45,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,829. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. The company had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 857,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,552 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

