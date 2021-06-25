Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,965 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

