Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,840 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.05 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $126.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

