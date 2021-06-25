Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,747,000. Tobam boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 383.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 371,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,065,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $19,589,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

SRPT opened at $79.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

