Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $211,338,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $359.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.16 and a 1-year high of $361.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

